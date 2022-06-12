Inmate Escapes From Atmore Prison Sunday Morning

June 12, 2022

Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from prison Sunday morning in Atmore.

Inmate Edward Williams, 41, escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility about 9:20 Sunday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He is described as a black male, six-feet one-inch tall, 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan in color state inmate uniform.

He was serving a 999 year, 99 month and 99 day sentence for multiple 2004 first degree robbery convictions in Jefferson County.

Anyone with information can call the  ADOC at (800) 831-8825 or their local law enforcement agency.

