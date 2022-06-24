Amateur Radio Field Day Is This Weekend, And You’re Invited

The Five Flags Amateur Radio Association will hold their annual field day this weekend at Ashton Brosnaham Park, during “Amateur Radio Week” in Escambia County.

ARRL (American Radio Relay League) Field Day is an opportunity for thousands of amateur radio enthusiasts throughout the U.S. and Canada to set up temporary communications stations and make contact with like-minded people. Licensed radio operators, often called “hams,” spend the weekend practicing community outreach, emergency preparedness and technical skills.

For a photo gallery from last year’s event, click here.

Local hams participate in providing emergency communications during hurricanes and other disasters when normal communications are disabled and during local events like triathlons, bikeathons, parades or wherever real time communications are needed.

The public is invited to stop by anytime during the 24-hour event beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Ashton Brosnaham Park, 10370 Ashton Brosnaham Drive (just off East 10 Mile Road).

BRACE, Escambia Search and Rescue, OneBlood, Escambia County Fire Rescue, and Escambia County EMS will also be represented. The event is open to the public, and everyone is invited to stop by and see what amateur emergency radio communications can do.

The Escambia County Commission recently proclaimed June 20-26 as “Amateur Radio Week” in the county.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.