1-Year Old Shot And Killed, 2-Year Old Injured; 14-Time Convicted Felon Charged

A one-year old was shot and killed by another child early Sunday morning in Escambia County with a gun from a 14-time convicted felon.

The incident happened in the early morning hours Sunday at the Lion’s Motel on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, 45-year old Roderick Dwayne Randall left his sleeping girlfriend and the young children in a motel room. Randall’s 8-year old found the gun in a closet and fired a shot. The bullet struck and killed a 1-year old girl and injured a 2-year old girl.

The 1-year old was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS. The 2-year old was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. Randall is not a parent to either child, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall returned to the scene and took the weapon and what was believed to be an amount of drugs, the sheriff said. “And he leaves the scene before returning back to the scene.”

“This is not how we treat our children,” Simmons said. “Our hearts go out to the rest of the families. This is ridiculous. These are two babies that are shot.”

Randall was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of culpable negligence, tampering with physical evidence, and failing to store or leave firearm in a required manner. He remained in he Escambia County Jail with bond set at $41,000.

The sheriff said he has 129 pages of criminal history, 28 previous felony charges and 14 felony convictions.