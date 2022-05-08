Regional Baseball, Softball Playoff Games Announced For Tate, Northview

Regional playoff baseball and softball schedules have been announced.

6A Baseball

In 6A baseball, No. 1 seed Pace will host No. 8 Forest (Ocala), and No. 5 Tate will travel to First Coast (Jacksonville). Both games are at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the winners meeting on May 13 in the regional seminfinal.

1A Baseball

In 1A baseball, No. 1 seed Holmes County will host No. 4 Jay, and No. 2 Northview will host #3 Paxton. Both games will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. The winners will play in the regional final on May 13.

1A Softball

In 1A softball, No. 1 seed Jay will host No. 4 Northview and No. 2 Holmes County will host Paxton on Thursday, May 12 in the regional semifinal. The winning teams will meat in the regional final on May 17.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals 2-1 for the District 1-1A championship. NorthEscambia.com file photo.