Over 400 Escambia Students Take Part In ‘Battle Of The Books’ (With List Of Winners)

Over 400 students on 83 teams from 36 schools took part in a virtual Escambia County Battle of the Books competition recently.

Participating students read up to 15 titles from this competition year’s Sunshine State Young Readers book lists. Teams met before, after, and during school with their coaches to discuss the books’ themes, characters, settings, and main events. The competition included four rounds of ten questions each, culminating with a final Lightning Round to break ties for first, second or third place.

Third Grade

1st Place: Beulah Elementary, Team A. Coach: Dana Sharp. Students: London Farrior, Emma Nguyen, Olivia Nunn, Luke Wiggins, and Ally Wilson

2nd Place: A. K. Suter Elementary. Coach: Paula Stillman. Students: Tenley Brannen, Chance Evans, Rowen Gosse, Emory Henry, and Ella Hill.

3rd Place: Pleasant Grove Elementary. Coaches: Kristi Suarez, Kaylin Roy, Dyana Blackmon, and Juliel Simons. Students: Maycee Forbes, Sadie Sharaway, and McKenna Shedd.

Fourth Grade

1st Place: Bratt Elementary, Team A. Coaches: Shonna Gilmore, Sherri Carter, and Mandi Carter. Students: Zoe Jantz, Rylan Johnson, Brennan Keenan, Brylynn McGhee, and Dillan Stuart.

2nd Place: Cordova Park Elementary, Team A. Coaches: Darcy Morgan-Roy and Mary McDaniels. Students: Ava Florence, Quinn McKern, Corinne Saenz, Berkeley Shumpert, and Lauren Tarnosky.

3rd Place: Ferry Pass Elementary. Coach: Heather Horn. Students: Elizabeth Castleberry, Jaedyn Hill, Joslin Lee Wilson, and Jacob Sepe.

Fifth Grade

1st Place: Cordova Park Elementary, Team B. Coach: Julie Glucroft. Students: Caroline Broussard, Max Harrison, Miral Shaheen, and Aaliyah Smith.

2nd Place: Cordova Park Elementary, Team A. Coach: Julie Glucroft. Students: Mason Barrow, Sophia Callaway, Olivia King, and Myles Wilson.

3rd Place: McArthur Elementary. Coach: Jennifer Beal. Students: Adyssen King, Hadley Krantz, Christopher Peralta, Kemar Wilkie, and Aubi Wilkins.

Middle School – 6th-8th Grades

1st Place: Bellview Middle, Team 3. Coaches: Leigh Shannon and Michelle Lingo. Students: Jacob Glass, Olivia Moore, and Melody Nguyen.

2nd Place: Beulah Middle, Team 1. Coach: Hazel McCormack. Students: Colin Duarte, Tamia Smith, Cheyenne Taft, and David Thompson.

3rd Place: Bellview Middle, Team 1. Coaches: Leigh Shannon and Michelle Lingo. Students: Isabella Le, Milan Nguyen, and Deriona Ross.

High School – 9th-12th Grades

1st Place: Booker T. Washington High. Coach: Patricia Ervin. Students: Amiya Boyd, Anwyn Butler, Tychianna Coleman, Skyler Dellisanti, and Carmen Mayorga.

2nd Place: Pine Forest High. Coach: Lori Miller. Students: Lucian Brown, Cricket (Elizabeth) Kurland, Gianna Penaloza-Jones, and Casey Wooten

Pictured: Battle of the Books teams from Beulah, Bratt, Byrneville and Jim Allen elementary schools. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.