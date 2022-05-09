NEP Teams Place In Mid-Season Tournament
May 9, 2022
NEP Softball placed seven teams in the top three of their division in the recent GCGSA Mid-Season Tournament.
Blue Angels took the top award, winning the 10U A bracket scoring 23 runs while giving up just three runs.
10U A
Blue Angels Champions
8U A
Charmers 2nd place
10U A
Renegades 3rd place
16U
Red hots 2nd place
8U B
Swing rays 1st place
10U B
Lady rockies 3rd place
12U B
Vengence 2nd
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
