NEP Teams Place In Mid-Season Tournament

NEP Softball placed seven teams in the top three of their division in the recent GCGSA Mid-Season Tournament.

Blue Angels took the top award, winning the 10U A bracket scoring 23 runs while giving up just three runs.

10U A

Blue Angels Champions

8U A

Charmers 2nd place

10U A

Renegades 3rd place

16U

Red hots 2nd place

8U B

Swing rays 1st place

10U B

Lady rockies 3rd place

12U B

Vengence 2nd

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.