Molino Man Charged With Firing Shotgun At Man Next Door

A Molino man is accused of firing a shotgun toward a man working on his neighbor’s home.

Joseph Adam Greco, 49, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public following the incident on Schaag Road.

Greco allegedly yelled obscenities at an individual working to remodel a neighboring home. The victim told deputies that he was working on the roof when he saw Greco at his front door pointing a shotgun at him. The victim said he saw a muzzle flash as Greco fired in his direction. Greco then went back inside his residence without saying anything, an arrest report states.

The victim told deputies that a similar incident had occurred in the past, but he did not file a report.

The report states that there is currently an ongoing civil dispute between Greco and the victim. Deputies recovered a loaded shotgun and a spent shell casing at Greco’s home, the report continues.

Greco remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $5,500.