McCambley And McIntosh Lead Blue Wahoos To 3-1 Win

Zach McCambley had his best start of the year and Paul McIntosh delivered yet another clutch hit as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Mississippi Braves 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead 1-0 right away in the first inning, as Hayden Cantrelle hit a leadoff double and scored on a Jerar Encarnacion sacrifice fly against Mississippi starter Freddy Tarnok.

McCambley (W, 1-2) allowed back-to-back doubles to Michael Harris II and Luke Waddell to begin his outing, but retired 17 of his final 18 batters with only a second-inning walk breaking up his dominant streak. The righty completed 6.0 innings for the first time this season, striking out a season-high eight batters.

Tied 1-1 in the sixth, the Blue Wahoos got a leadoff single from Cantrelle against M-Braves reliever A.J. Puckett (L, 0-3) and four consecutive two-out singles to take a 3-1 lead. McIntosh scored Cantrelle with an RBI single, then scored from first on a Griffin Conine hit to give Pensacola all the runs they would need.

After McCambley departed, Jefry Yan stranded two runners in scoring position in the seventh and Andrew Nardi (S, 2) earned a six-out save.

The Blue Wahoos improved to 12-14 on the season, remaining 2.5 games behind first place Montgomery and setting up an opportunity to win their first series of the season in Sunday’s finale.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up against the Mississippi Braves on Sunday afternoon

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos