Man Charged With Three Counts Of Attempted Homicide In Triple Shooting

May 5, 2022

An Escambia County man is charged in a triple shooting Wednesday night.

Jayshawn Wendell Jackson, 18, is charged with three counts of attempted homicide, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in public and marijuana possession over 20 grams. He remained jailed with bond set at $437,500.

Three people were shot just after 11 p.m. on Besma Drive. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg that may require amputation, according to an arrest report.

The report states Jackson arrived at the home an argument ensued over an “ongoing dispute about personal property.” He allegedly pulled a gun and fired into the air before shooting three people.

Jackson was detained after deputies located Jackson with two guns inside a vehicle on Sarah Drive with four other people. Another occupant of the vehicle, 19-year-old Xavian Williams, was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Written by William Reynolds 

 