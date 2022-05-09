M-Braves Top Blue Wahoos, End Series With Split

May 9, 2022

Jeff Lindgren delivered a quality start in his 2022 Pensacola Blue Wahoos debut, but a four-run seventh gave the Mississippi Braves a 6-3 win in Sunday’s series finale.

The Blue Wahoos will settle for a series split and a 6-6 road trip as they return home to Pensacola with a 12-15 record.

It was a pitchers’ duel early, as neither Lindgren nor M-Braves starter Darius Vines allowed a hit through three innings. Luke Waddell broke the ice in the fourth with a two-run homer to give Mississippi a 2-0 lead, and the Blue Wahoos didn’t manage a baserunner until a Luis Aviles Jr. double in the sixth.

Trailing 2-0 in the seventh, the Blue Wahoos got a big three-run homer from Griffin Conine to take a brief 3-2 lead. Tyler Ferguson (W, 1-0) stranded a runner at third base to prevent further damage, and Mississippi took advantage of a Hayden Cantrelle error to score four unearned runs against Josh Roberson (L, 0-1) in the bottom half of the inning. Andrew Moritz tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and an RBI single from Riley Delgado and a two-run triple from Justin Dean put the Braves back in front.

Indigo Diaz (S, 2) walked and hit a batter in the ninth, but struck out Bubba Hollins as the potential tying run to end the game.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos return home for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

