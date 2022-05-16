It’s EMS Week In Escambia County

It’s EMS Week in Escambia County, as declared in a proclamation by the county commission.

In 1974, President Gerald Ford established EMS Week to recognize the EMS personnel for the important work they do throughout our nation’s communities. This year, Escambia Countyis celebrating EMS Week May 15-21 with the theme, “EMS: Rising to the Challenge.”

The men and women of Escambia County EMS responded to 77,334 calls in 2021. As of Saturday, Escambia County EMS has responded to 23,874 calls so far in 2022. They provide critical care, advanced life support, basic life support, and bariatric transports to county residents and visitors.

“Our employees rise to the challenge each and every day,” said EMS Chief David Torsell III. “I cannot thank them or recognize them enough for their tremendous effort and service to our community.”