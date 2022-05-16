It’s EMS Week In Escambia County

May 16, 2022

It’s EMS Week in Escambia County, as declared in a proclamation by the county commission.

In 1974, President Gerald Ford established EMS Week to recognize the EMS personnel for the important work they do throughout our nation’s communities. This year, Escambia Countyis celebrating EMS Week May 15-21 with the theme, “EMS: Rising to the Challenge.”

The men and women of Escambia County EMS responded to 77,334 calls in 2021. As of Saturday, Escambia County EMS has responded to 23,874 calls so far in 2022. They provide critical care, advanced life support, basic life support, and bariatric transports to county residents and visitors.

“Our employees rise to the challenge each and every day,” said EMS Chief David Torsell III. “I cannot thank them or recognize them enough for their tremendous effort and service to our community.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 