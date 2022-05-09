Florida Gas Prices Rebound

Florida gas prices rebounded over the weekend, returning to the highest price in over a month.

Sunday’s state average was $4.20 per gallon, an increase of two cents from a week ago.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $4.11, putting Pensacola at the lowest metro price average in the state.

The lowest price to be found Sunday night in North Escambia was $3.99 at three stations in Cantonment. In Pensacola, prices were as low as $3.95.

“There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which could result in additional gains in prices at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced plans to phase out their use of Russian oil by the end of the year. And yet, the oil price gains paled in comparison to what happened with gasoline. Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is blamed on a combination of steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies, and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.