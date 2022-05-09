Florida Gas Prices Rebound

May 9, 2022

Florida gas prices rebounded over the weekend, returning to the highest price in over a month.

Sunday’s state average was $4.20 per gallon, an increase of two cents from a week ago.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $4.11, putting Pensacola at the lowest metro price average in the state.

The lowest price to be found Sunday night in North Escambia was $3.99 at three stations in Cantonment. In Pensacola, prices were as low as $3.95.

“There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which could result in additional gains in prices at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced plans to phase out their use of Russian oil by the end of the year. And yet, the oil price gains paled in comparison to what happened with gasoline. Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is blamed on a combination of steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies, and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 