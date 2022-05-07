Escambia Man Claims Nearly $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

May 7, 2022

Escambia County resident Ralph Cole has claimed a nearly $1 million lottery prize.

He claimed his winnings from the $1000 A Week scratch-off game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

When asked if he had any plans for his big win, Cole said, “I’m going to get a Harley!” His granddaughter, who accompanied him to Tallahassee, was hesitant at this idea but beamed at his next dream, “Actually, I’m going to fix up my wife’s old Mustang. It’s beautiful, bright yellow, and she loved it.”

Cole purchased his winning ticket from Circle K at 3430 Barrancas Avenue. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $2 game offers eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 