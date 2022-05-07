Escambia Man Claims Nearly $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

Escambia County resident Ralph Cole has claimed a nearly $1 million lottery prize.

He claimed his winnings from the $1000 A Week scratch-off game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

When asked if he had any plans for his big win, Cole said, “I’m going to get a Harley!” His granddaughter, who accompanied him to Tallahassee, was hesitant at this idea but beamed at his next dream, “Actually, I’m going to fix up my wife’s old Mustang. It’s beautiful, bright yellow, and she loved it.”

Cole purchased his winning ticket from Circle K at 3430 Barrancas Avenue. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $2 game offers eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life.