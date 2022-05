ECSO To Host Free ‘Secret Life Of Pets’ Movie Night At The Equestrian Center Tonight

Tonight, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Foundation host a free outdoor movie night at the Escambia County Equestrian Center.

Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the movie “The Secret Life of Pets” will begin soon after. The ECSO K-9 Unit, Mounted Unit and more will be on hand.

Pictured: A previous ECSO movie night.