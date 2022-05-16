Updated: Escaped Convicted Murderer Captured

May 16, 2022

UPDATE; THIS ESCAPED INMATED HAS BEEN RECAPTURED.

The search is underway from a convicted murderer that escaped from the Mobile Community Based Facility on Sunday.

Tbe Alabama Department of Corrections said 31-year old Jeffery Strugg escaped about 5:35 p.m. Sunday from the facility located in Prichard.

Strugg was described as a black male, 5-feet 6-inches tall, and weighing 164 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825

He was serving a 29-year sentence for a 2009 murder in Dallas County, Alabama.

