Anna Mae Dunsford

May 8, 2022

Mrs. Anna Mae Dunsford, age 84, passed away, Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Century, FL. She was born in Leadville, Colorado and resided most of her in Century, FL. She retired as a seamstress with Vanity Fair Mills with many years of service. She was a member of Faith Bible Baptist Church.

Mrs. Dunsford valued her time she got to spend with her family, and grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, going to church and reading her Bible.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John (Mary A. Kolenc) Shober, husband, Hubert W. Dunsford, two sons, Roger Dunsford, and James Dunsford.

She is survived by her three sons, Richard (Judy) Dunsford, of Tampa, FL; Michael (Tame) Dunsford, of Century, FL; William Dunsford, of Century, FL; two daughters, Donna (Brian) Bare, of Franklin, TN; Vicki (James) Godwin, of Century, FL; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, other relatives, and friends.

Graveside service will be Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Byrneville Community Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Dunsford officiating.

Burial will follow at Byrneville Community Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Preston Godwin, Dusty Godwin, Jacob Dunsford, Anson Bedwell, Aidan Bedwell, and Kenneth White.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 