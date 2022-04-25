Wahoos Top Montgomery

April 25, 2022

Bryan Hoeing earned his first Double-A win on Sunday afternoon, helping the Pensacola Blue Wahoos secure a series split in their homestand finale against the Montgomery Biscuits in a 4-1 final.

Hoeing (W, 1-1) allowed his first earned run of the season, but still contributed 5.2 solid innings to lead another strong Blue Wahoos pitching effort.

Luis Aviles Jr. and Santiago Chávez opened up the scoring in the second inning against Montgomery starter Michael Mercado (L, 0-2), collecting RBI hits to take a 2-0 lead. Robert Alvarez drove in Montgomery’s lone run with an RBI single in the fifth, but the Blue Wahoos answered back in the bottom half of the inning with back-to-back two-out RBI hits from Troy Johnston and Griffin Conine to take a 4-1 lead.

Conine had his first three-hit game of the year, and added an outfield assist to cut down a potential Montgomery run at the plate.

Josh Simpson and Andrew Nardi combined to strike out six batters over 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, and Colton Hock (S, 3) struck out two more in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a 12-game road trip on Tuesday as they take on the Biloxi Shuckers.

by Erik Breme, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

