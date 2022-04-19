Two Men Found Asleep Inside Running Car With Two Toddlers At Molino C-Store, ESCO Says

Two men were found at a Molino convenience store asleep in a vehicle that was in gear with two small children inside.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year old Attris Kenyata Kearbey of Pensacola was asleep at the wheel inside a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo in front of the Molino 1st Stop on Highway 95A at Molino Road about 7:20 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was idling in drive with Kearbey’s foot on the brake. An unloaded pistol and a “large” knife was wedged between the driver’s seat and center console, according to an arrest report.

Jarvarez Charles Weaden, age 24 of Cantonment, was asleep in the back passenger seat, deputies said, with a bag containing three complete and eight partial Xanax pills.

The toddlers were safely removed from the vehicle.

Weaden (pictured right) was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of felony child neglect and possession of a controlled substance. Kearby was transported to a local hospital before being arrested Sunday night on two felony counts of child neglect, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving with suspended or revoked license and a license plate violation.

The children were turned over to a responsible party whose name was redacted from the arrest report.

Kearbey remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $11,500. Weaden was released from jail Monday night on a $12,000 bond.

The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded to the scene.

Pictured: The scene at the Molino 1st Stop Sunday after two men were found sleeping in a car with two unattended toddlers. The car in the photo was not involved in the incident. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.