Two Inmates Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officers

April 23, 2022

Two Century Correctional Institution inmates assault correctional officers in separate incidents recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Ja Quez Smith-Green (pictured left) assaulted an officer, and inmate Robert McAffee, Jr., assaulted an officer by headbutting their abdomen, according to the state.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said in both instances.

Smith-Green is serving a six year sentence out of Duval County for robbery and aggravated battery. McAffee is serving a 20 year sentence out of Pinellas County for aggravated assault with a weapon, cocaine possession and fleeing law enforcement.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 