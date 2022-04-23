Two Inmates Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officers

Two Century Correctional Institution inmates assault correctional officers in separate incidents recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Ja Quez Smith-Green (pictured left) assaulted an officer, and inmate Robert McAffee, Jr., assaulted an officer by headbutting their abdomen, according to the state.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said in both instances.

Smith-Green is serving a six year sentence out of Duval County for robbery and aggravated battery. McAffee is serving a 20 year sentence out of Pinellas County for aggravated assault with a weapon, cocaine possession and fleeing law enforcement.