Two Charged With Child Neglect After Kids Nearly Hit By Car In Jacks Branch Road

Two people are facing felony charges after two children were found playing in Jacks Branch Road and were nearly hit by a vehicle.

Fred Delane Young, Jr, age 32, and Ashley Marie Boswell, 31, were both charged with two counts of child neglect.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent was traveling south of Jacks Branch Road when she observed a vehicle stopped in the road and a woman standing with two children, one of which was completely naked. The woman stated she had to slam on brakes to avoid hitting one of the children as they danced and played.

The FDLE agent took the children to the home but was first unable to make contact with an adult.

“I observed the home to be in deplorable conditions with animal feces on the floor, dishes overflowing in the sink, and trash over flowing the trash can,” an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote in his report. The deputy made contract with a witness inside the home who stated the children were not his, but that they belonged to Boswell and Young. He stated he was asleep and had no idea that the children were there or than Bowell and Young had left the home. He told deputies that they had been arguing the night before about narcotics.

One of the children stated they were hungry and had not eaten since the previous day. The FDLE agent obtained permission to enter the home to locate food for the children. She stated that she observed roaches all over the kitchen, unwashed dishes piled up in the sink, and a loaf of bread in the refrigerator that appeared to have been eaten by a rat.

Fleas were found on the children, the arrest report states.

The deputy also noted a child’s training toilet containing feces with blood on it and the bathroom toilet contained feces.

As the investigation continued, Young arrived on scene with Boswell asleep in his vehicle. They both stated they wanted a lawyer, the report states.

The children were removed by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Young and Boswell remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $6,000 each.