Train Blocks Fairground Road In Molino For Hours; Crossing Replacements Underway In Atmore

Work was underway Monday on railroad crossing replacement in Atmore, and a train blocked a Molino neighborhood for hours.

The Trammel Street crossing in Atmore was closed Monday afternoon. CSX has nor provided any schedule for other crossing replacements.

Also Monday, a CSX train was blocking Fairground Road in Molino. Local residents told NorthEscambia.com that the crossing had been blocked for hours and was still blocked at 9:30 p.m. We reached out to CSX for the reason the train was stopped, but did not receive any response.

Pictured top: Work on the Trammell Street crossing in Atmore on Monday. Pictured below: A train said to be blocking Molino Road Monday into Monday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.