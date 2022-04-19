Train Blocks Fairground Road In Molino For Hours; Crossing Replacements Underway In Atmore

April 19, 2022

Work was underway Monday on railroad crossing replacement in Atmore, and a train blocked a Molino neighborhood for hours.

The Trammel Street crossing in Atmore was closed Monday afternoon. CSX has nor provided any schedule for other crossing replacements.

Also Monday, a CSX train was blocking Fairground Road in Molino. Local residents told NorthEscambia.com that the crossing had been blocked for hours and was still blocked at 9:30 p.m. We reached out to CSX for the reason the train was stopped, but did not receive any response.

Pictured top: Work on the Trammell Street crossing in Atmore on Monday. Pictured below: A train said to be blocking Molino Road Monday into Monday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 