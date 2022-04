These New ‘Kids’ At Beulah Middle May Just Be The Cutest Thing You See Today

The two new “kids” at Beulah Middle School may just be the cutest thing you see today.

At 10:02 p.m. Wednesday, the Beulah Middle family welcomed two new kids to the farm.

Ms. Ruby gave birth to a boy and a girl. Mom and kids were both doing fine.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.