Goodyear Blimp Seen Over North Escambia

The Goodyear Blimp was spotted over North Escambia Tuesday afternoon, seen here over West Roberts Road in Cantonment.

According to flight tracking information, the blimp crossed the Escambia River into Escambia County, passed near the intersection of East Kingsfield and Chemstrand roads, crossed Highway 29 north of Roberts Road, passed the intersection of Roberts Road and Stefani Road, traveled over Heritage Baptist on Highway 297A, and went just north of OLF-8 as it continued into Baldwin County.

According to Goodyear, the blimp’s next public stop is the PGA Zurich Classic near New Orleans April 23-24. The blimp will provide video for the CBS broadcast.

Submitted photo by Lori Smith for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.