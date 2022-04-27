Tate Improves To 20-2 With Win Over Niceville; Northview Gets Big District Win Over Jay

Tate 9, Niceville 6

The Tate Aggies beat Niceville 9-6 Tuesday night.

Josiah Glodfelter went three innings for Tate, allowing four runs, four hits and striking out three. Dalton Biggs allowed three hits and two runs while striking out seven in four innings.

Madox Land led the Aggies at the plate, going 3-3. Frankie Randall and Kirk Mosley had two hits each. Ethan McAnally, Jay Davis and Bray Davis had one hit apiece.

The Tate Aggies are now 20-2 on the season.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Tate 5, Niceville 0 (JV)

Northview 9, Jay 5

The Northview Chiefs got a big district win Tuesday night over Jay 9-5.

Jay’s Dunsford homered in the first inning to give Jay a 3-0 lead, but Northview sealed the win with a six-run third inning.

Jamarkus Jefferson pitched the win for the Chiefs, allowing nine hits and five runs in six innings while striking out seven. Odom pitched one inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out one.

For Jay, pitcher Andrew Diamond allowed seven runs, and eight hits while striking out one in two and third innings. Kaden Strength and Justin Smarr pitched in relief.

Josh Landis led Northview at the plate, going 3-3. Jefferson, Odom, Luke Bridge and Rustin Pope each had two hit. Ethan Collier added one.

For Jay, Diamond, Elijah Melvin, Ethan McDonald and Kade Kilbreath had two hits each.

Pictured Tate varsity and junior varsity beat Niceville Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.