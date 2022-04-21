Tate Aggies Varsity Beats Pine Forest; JV Eagles Top Tate

Tate 2, Pine Forest 1

The Tate Aggies defeated the Pine Forest Eagles 2-1 Wednesday night.

Dalton Biggs earned the win for Tate, going five and two-thirds innings while allowing one run, one hit and striking out nine. Reaves threw one and on-third innings in relief allowing one hit and striking out one Eagle. Bray Touchstone was 1-3 for the Aggies.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Pine Forest 3, Tate 1 (JV)

In junior varsity action, Pine Forest topped Tate 3-1.

In four innings, Cameron Patrick allowed two hits and three runs while striking out four. McNair and Lynn

Ketch King and Anthony Longo each had one hit for the JV Aggies.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Krause Glodfelter, click to enlarge.