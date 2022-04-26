School Bus Driver Cited By FHP For Causing Wreck

A school bus driver was cited for multiple offenses after causing a wreck Monday afternoon in Ensley, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 61-year old male bus driver for Pentecostal Temple Church Ministry failed to see and rear-ended a car stopped for traffic on Highway 95A near Arthur Lane about 4:20 p.m.

The bus driver was uninjured, and there were no passengers on the bus. The 33-year old driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

FHP cited the bus driver for careless driving, no proof of insurance and driving a commercial vehicle without the proper endorsement.