Residents Express Frustration As Train Blocks Crossing In Molino For A Full Day

Residents say a CSX train had blocked the Fairground Road crossing in Molino for a full day.

The train stopped on Monday and continued to block the crossing late Tuesday morning.

Residents contacted NorthEscambia.com expressing frustration and a lack of response from CSX. We reached out to CSX late Monday afternoon and had not received a response.

An Escambia County official said Tuesday morning that CSX had informed the county that a crew was on the way to move the train but the company provided no further details.

Pictured: Photos show a train blocking the Fairground Road crossing in Molino Tuesday morning (above), Monday night (first below) and on Monday (bottom). Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.