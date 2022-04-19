Residents Express Frustration As Train Blocks Crossing In Molino For A Full Day
April 19, 2022
Residents say a CSX train had blocked the Fairground Road crossing in Molino for a full day.
The train stopped on Monday and continued to block the crossing late Tuesday morning.
Residents contacted NorthEscambia.com expressing frustration and a lack of response from CSX. We reached out to CSX late Monday afternoon and had not received a response.
An Escambia County official said Tuesday morning that CSX had informed the county that a crew was on the way to move the train but the company provided no further details.
Pictured: Photos show a train blocking the Fairground Road crossing in Molino Tuesday morning (above), Monday night (first below) and on Monday (bottom). Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
I wonder who was there first, residents or the track? Probably the track. Choose your home wisely.
Trains have attached too many lately..!!! They are also a problem in the afternoon in Cantonment….They block the hwy29 when people are going home from work!!!
We have lived in this neighborhood for many years now. In that time, my children have had to miss school over this train, we have been late for work, had to CALL IN to work, and had to leave our vehicles on the other side of the tracks to climb over the train and walk home. Lets not forget that Christmas a couple of years ago, as other families were gathering with there families around the Christmas tree, we were all gathered around our train for hours waiting for it to move. Easter THIS year, we were waiting for a stopped train to move so we could meet our family for dinner. People are tearing up their vehicles trying to get around the train, when possible. They either need to pave us an extra access road or move the train up far enough to leave our roadway open.