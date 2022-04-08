Reminder: Farm Share Food Distribution Saturday In Century

A Farm Share food distribution will take place Saturday morning in Century.

The event at 440 East Hecker Road begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues while food lasts. Vehicle line up begins no earlier than 7:30 a.m.

The food distribution will be drive-thru with a designated space for walk up participants. There are no eligibility requirements; food is available to all in need.

The event is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, Commissioner Steven Barry, ECUA board member Kevin Stephens and other community partners.

File photo.