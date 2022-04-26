Northview Softball Defeats Central Christian 15-1

The Northview Lady Chiefs defeated the Central Christian Saints 15-1 Monday night on the road.

Emma Gilmore went five innings for Northview, allowing three hits, one run and striking out nine.

Gilmore and Kayla Dixon led the Chiefs at the plate with two hits each. Northview also had on hit each from Chloe Ragsdale, Kailyn Watson, Kaitlin Gafford, Alanna Roberson and Aubrey Stuckey.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.