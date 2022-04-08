No Outside Burning: Fire Weather Watch This Afternoon; Low Tonight Upper 30s

There is a fire weather watch in effect for Friday and Saturday afternoons due to low humidity values and windy. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

According to the National Weather Service, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. The fire weather watch is in effect from noon until 6 p.m. both days.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.