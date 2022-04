Motorcyclist Killed In Beulah Crash

A 38-year old man was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle crash late Thursday night in Beulah.

The man was traveling south on Highway 90 approaching Ferlon Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motorcycle traveled off the roadway and struck and embankment, went airborne and struck a utility pole, causing the pole to snap in half.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased as the scene.