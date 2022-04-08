Molino Burglary Suspect Accused Of Assaulting Man With A Hammer

A Molino woman has been charged with allegedly assaulting man with a hammer hen she was caught burglarizing a trailer on Cedartown Road.

Jessica Anne Lewis, 39, was charged with first degree felony burglary with assault or battery and misdemeanor trespassing after warning.

A caretaker caught Lewis inside a trailer from which she had been trespassed warned, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. When the victim confronted Lewis, she swung a hammer at him, injuring his right index finger, the report continues.

He attempted to pin Lewis against a sofa in self defense and hold her until law enforcement arrived. Lewis broke free and fled north on Cedartown Road, the report states.

Responding deputies reported finding the hammer and an EBT card belonging to Lewis inside the trailer.

According to court records, Lewis was trespassed from the property last year. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $27,500