Library Board Cancels Century Meeting Due To Lack Of Quorum

April 26, 2022

The West Florida Library Board of Governance was set to hold a meeting in Century Monday afternoon — part of the board’s efforts to hold meetings and library locations across the county.

But the board was forced to cancel the meeting due to the lack of a quorum.

One seat of the five member board is currently vacant, and the board requires three members present to have a quorum and vote on business. Applications just closed April 20 for a new Escambia County appointee to the library board, and county commissioners have not met since that date to select an appointee.

The Library Board of Governance oversees the management of the West Florida Public Library System and makes recommendations to the Escambia County Commission.

Pictured: The Century Branch Library. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

