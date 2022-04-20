Gilmore Has Two Home Runs, Including Grand Slam, And Dixon Homers At Northview Routs Escambia; Tate Beats Crestview

Northview 19, Escambia 3

Emma Gilmore led the Northview Chiefs in a 19-3 rout of Escambia Tuesday night in Pensacola,

Gilmore had two home runs, including a grand slam, with six total RBIs on three hits. Kayla Dixon also had a home run in the

And in the pitcher’s circle, Gilmore went a complete five inning game, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six.

Gilmore and Dixon had three hits each for Northview. Chloe Ragsdale, Jamison Gilman, and Watson each had two hits. Berklee Hall, Kaitlin Gafford, Aubrey Stuckey, and Aubree Jordan added one hit apiece.

Tate 15, Crestview 6

The Tate Lady Aggies beat Crestview 15-6 Tuesday night.

Kate Balagbagen went three innings in the circle for the Aggies, allowing six runs and eight hits while walking one.

The Aggies had three home runs for the night — Sophia Jones in the first inning, Kara Wine in the third and Olivea Latner in the seventh inning.

Latner led the Aggies with three hits. Jones, Christina Mason, Lacy Wilson, Wine, and MacKenzie Cook had two hits each, and Jordan added one.

Pictured top: Northview’s Kayla Dixon (left) had one home run, and Emma Gilmore had two, including grand slam, for Northview Tuesday night against Escambia. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.