Escambia Fire Lt. John Van Matre Retires After 44 Years Of Service

After 44 years of service, Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. John Van Matre has retired.

“For the last 21 years, I’ve had the honor of working with the best firefighters that the state of Florida knows,” Van Matre said. “Thank you to these brave individuals for giving me the opportunity to serve alongside you. Thank you to my wife, Caryn, for her love and dedication all throughout my career. I pray that God will bless our firefighters and keep them safe as they continue to serve the citizens of Escambia County. Thank you again for allowing me to serve.”

Van Matre served the citizens of Escambia County through ECFR for the last 21 years. His career in fire rescue began as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 16, serving the Ferry Pass, Brent and Ensley volunteer fire departments from 1978 until 1987. He graduated from the Pensacola State Fire Academy in June 1999 and joined the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, fulfilling his goal of becoming a professional firefighter.

Later, in April 2021, while still serving with the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, Van Matre was hired as one of the original 10 “part-timers” with ECFR after its inception in January 2000. Then, in July 2001, he made the full-time move to ECFR where he served mostly at the Brent Station.

During his time with ECFR, Van Matre has received numerous commendations for his service during Hurricanes Ivan, Katrina and Michael. He has also facilitated rescues and led his crew during a variety of natural disasters and regional emergencies. In 2005, he was selected as part of the first group of Urban Search and Rescue members, eventually taking over as the USAR team coordinator. In May 2008, he was officially promoted to the rank of lieutenant. From 2010-2016, he served as the State of Florida USAR Region I representative.

“Lieutenant John Van Matre has been a long-time servant of the citizens of Escambia County and a vital team member to ECFR,” said ECFR Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “We are both saddened and happy over his retirement. Over 40 years of institutional and job knowledge will be leaving the organization, however, we wish John well on his retirement and future endeavors with his wife, Caryn, and their adult children.”