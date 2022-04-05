ECSO Commander Hobbs To Attend National FBI Academy

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs has been selected to attend the National FBI Academy. He is the first ECSO nomination in more than a decade.

“Commander Hobbs has spent a lifetime in service to his community. He will represent us well, and this type of training will further our quest to become the premier professional Law Enforcement agency in the state,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

The FBI National Academy is a 10-week program that offers advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training led by FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees. The academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.

Hobbs is a career law enforcement officer with the ECSO Hobbs is currently assigned as the commander of the Community Relations division, including Public Information, Professional Standards, Traffic, Crime Stoppers, Community Policing, Fleet Services, Domestic Security, and recruitment.

When he graduates on June 9, he will join Simmons and Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter as graduates of this prestigious law enforcement executive program.