ECFR: Fire That Claimed Life Of Family Pet Was Sparked By Electrical Outlet

Investigators have determined an electrical problem sparked a house fire Saturday afternoon in Gonzalez that claimed the life of a family pet.

Firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 900 block of New Haven Drive north of Old Chemstrand Road about 5:15 p.m.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said Monday afternoon that the fire was due to a faulty electrical outlet in one of the bedrooms. A dog was found deceased in that room. There were no other injuries reported.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the home, and they brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

ECFR said the home can be occupied after repairs are completed.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Bellview, Ferry Pass and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Pace Fire Department and Escambia County EMS were dispatched to the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.