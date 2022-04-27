Cantonment Man Fled Disturbance, Jumped On Vehicle And Tossed Drugs, ECSO Says

April 27, 2022

A Cantonment man allegedly damaged items at a Gonzalez home during a disturbance, damaged a vehicle by jumping on it and tossed a bag containing marijuana has he ran from deputies.

Courtney Markeet Thompkins, 28, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and resisting arrest without violence.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 2000 block of Chemstrand Road.

Deputies said Thompkins fled  the scene.

While running Thompkins dropped a dark-colored backpack, containing a felony amount of marijuana, and then began jumping fences to get away, according to the ECSO.

Deputy Smith and K-9 Heist began tracking Thompkins, who had multiple outstanding felony warrants.

While fleeing from deputies, Thompkins ran through the intersection of Longbranch Road and Liberty Loop Drive where he jumped on top of a Kia Santa Fe, causing damage to the roof, deputies said.

Thompkins had outstanding warrants for larceny, criminal mischief, vehicle theft, battery and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

