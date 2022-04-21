Byrneville Man, 74, Charged With Shooting At His Live-in Girlfriend

A 74-year old Byrneville man is accused of firing a gun at his longtime girlfriend.

George Alanson Hoffman, 74, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hoffman allegedly fired a gun at his live-in girlfriend of 20 years at a residence in Byrneville. The victim told deputies that he had been drinking, and they had been arguing.

The victim “stated she was sitting in her chair when she heard a shot go across her head and that her ears began ringing due to the gunshot”, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report states. She said Hoffman said “you are going to die today”, along with other threats.

The woman fled outside the residence and found herself locked out, the report continues. She was waiting for some period of time and flagged someone down to call the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Hoffman still inside the locked residence. A neighbor was able to talk Hoffman out.

Hoffman told deputies that he was tired of his girlfriend and had been trying to get her out of his residence. He stated he had been drinking and got irate with her, causing him to grab his Ruger .380 and fire it toward her, according to the arrest report.

Deputies reported finding a bullet hole in the wall just above the girlfriend’s chair and the handgun next to the chair Hoffman was sitting in, the report states. An empty .380 caliber shell casing was located just in front of Hoffman’s chair.

Hoffman remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $5,000.