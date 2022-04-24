Biscuits Top Wahoos 7-6

A ninth-inning home run from Ray-Patrick Didder wasn’t enough for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Saturday night, falling 7-6 to the Montgomery Biscuits in front of another sellout crowd.

Trailing by four and down to their final out, the Blue Wahoos got a three-run blast from Didder before Griffin Conine struck out to end the game.

Montgomery did most of their damage in the third inning, scoring six runs on only two hits against starter Zach McCambley (L, 0-1). A throwing error on a pickoff attempt from catcher Paul McIntosh brought home a pair of runs, and Jordan Qsar capped the inning with a three-run triple.

The Blue Wahoos answered back in the bottom of the third against Biscuits starter Ian Seymour, scoring three runs on a Troy Johnston RBI double, McIntosh RBI groundout and Didder RBI single.

Effective relief from Parker Bugg and Eli Villalobos held the Biscuits to only one run the rest of the way, allowing the Blue Wahoos to get within a run in the ninth before falling short.

Jerar Encarnacion added two more hits and a pair of walks in a 2-for-3 night, extending his hitting streak to 11 games while batting .500 over that stretch.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday afternoon.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos