$7.2 Million In Safety Improvements Begin Next Month On East Nine Mile Road

April 20, 2022

The Florida Department of Transportation is set to begin work next month on a $7.2 million project to improve safety on a 2.3 mile segment of East Nine Mile Road.

Planned safety improvements between Chemstrand Road and Baldridge Road include:

  • Widening the turn lanes to include five-foot bicycle lanes in each direction.
  • Traffic signal upgrades.
  • Guardrail, pavement markings, and sidewalk enhancements.
  • Drainage improvements.
  • Milling and resurfacing all turn lanes and bicycle lanes.

FDOT said the project is anticipated to be complete by the Summer of 2023.

During construction, drivers and bicyclists can expect lane closures and traffic shifts. Lane closures will be limited to the 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. timeframe seven days a week. Pedestrian detours will be in place while sidewalk improvements are underway.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 