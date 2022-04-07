$7.2 Million In Safety Improvements Begin Next Month On East Nine Mile Road

The Florida Department of Transportation is set to begin work next month on a $7.2 million project to improve safety on a 2.3 mile segment of East Nine Mile Road.

Planned safety improvements between Chemstrand Road and Baldridge Road include:

Widening the turn lanes to include five-foot bicycle lanes in each direction.

Traffic signal upgrades.

Guardrail, pavement markings, and sidewalk enhancements.

Drainage improvements.

Milling and resurfacing all turn lanes and bicycle lanes.

FDOT said the project is anticipated to be complete by the Summer of 2023.

During construction, drivers and bicyclists can expect lane closures and traffic shifts. Lane closures will be limited to the 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. timeframe seven days a week. Pedestrian detours will be in place while sidewalk improvements are underway.