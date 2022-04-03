Flomaton Police Name Six Burglary And Theft Suspects, Several Are From Florida

The Flomaton Police Department has named multiple suspects in several burglaries and thefts.

At the time of their announcement, one of six suspects had been arrested.

Police Chief Charles Thompson said most of the suspects are from Florida and crossed the state line.

“Flomaton, Alabama, is no place for crime and I will continue to see that every resource I have at my disposal is used to combat it,” the chief said.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to contact the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 256-5811 or their local law enforcement agency.

According to Flomaton Police:

Tristan Qualls is wanted for burglary in the third degree, criminal trespassing in the third degree, and two counts of theft of property fourth degree. Qualls is accused of stealing fishing gear from and burglary of a local bait shop, stealing a ladder from a residence, and trespassing and stealing a sandwich from the Circle K. Police said Qualls admitted to some of his crimes.

Kara Turner has been charged with one count of burglary third, two counts of theft of property fourth, and theft of property second. Turner is accused of stealing a firearm, and the burglary of a residence. Police say she confessed.

Christina Metcalf is wanted for burglary in the third degree and two counts of theft of property in the fourth degree. She is also accused of a residential burglary.

Cameron Biggs is wanted for burglary in the third degree and two counts of theft of property in the fourth degree. Biggs is accused of burglary of a residence and also theft.

Lynsey Nix is wanted for burglary in the third degree and two counts of theft of property in the fourth degree. Nix is being accused of burglary of a residence and also theft. She was observed on a hidden camera and confessed to her crimes, according to police.

Brandon Mathis is wanted for burglary in the third degree and two counts of theft of property in the fourth degree. Mathis is also accused of burglary of a residence and also thefts. He was observed on a hidden camera and confessed to her crimes, according to police.

Images courtesy Flomaton Police Department for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.