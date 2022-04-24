24 Escambia Schools Recognized As Positive Behavior Model Schools
April 25, 2022
The Escambia County School Board recently recognized 24 schools as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Model Schools.
PBIS is a program to increase academic performance, increase safety, decrease problem behavior, and establish positive school cultures.
The PBIS Model Schools for the 2020-2021 school year are:
- Bellview Middle School
- Beulah Middle School
- Blue Angels Elementary School
- Brentwood Elementary School
- C.A. Weis Elementary School
- Ernest Ward Middle School
- Escambia High School
- Ferry Pass Elementary School
- Global Learning Academy
- J.H. Workman Middle School
- Jim C. Bailey Middle School
- Longleaf Elementary School
- Montclair Elementary School
- Myrtle Grove Elementary School
- Oakcrest Elementary School
- Pine Forest High School
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- Ransom Middle School
- Reinhardt Holm Elementary School
- Sherwood Elementary School
- Warrington Elementary School
- Warrington Middle School
- Booker T. Washington High School
- West Pensacola Elementary School
