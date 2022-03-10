Tate High AJROTC Places In Multiple Events At Regional Drill Competition

The Tate High School AJROTC placed in several events Saturday at the JROTC Regional Drill Competition at Chipley High School.

The Tate High School AJROTC now advances to the State Drill Meet on April 2.

The category, place and commander for each is listed below.

Female Armed Squad

1st Place

Cadet Leventhal

Male Armed Squad

1st Place

Cadet Marshall-Gilley

Male Unarmed Squad

1st Place

Cadet Stegal

Male Unarmed Platoon

1st Place

Cadet Romero

Male Armed Platoon

1st Place

Cadet Jogan

Female Unarmed Platoon

1st Place

Cadet McKay

Female Armed Platoon

1st Place

Cadet Hoffman

Armed Male/Mix Exhibition Platoon

1st Place

Cadet Leventhal

Female Color Guard

2nd Place

Cadet Allgyer

Male Color Guard

3rd Place

Cadet Williams T.

Female Unarmed Squad-

3rd Place

Cadet Doten

