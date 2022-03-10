Tate High AJROTC Places In Multiple Events At Regional Drill Competition
March 10, 2022
The Tate High School AJROTC placed in several events Saturday at the JROTC Regional Drill Competition at Chipley High School.
The Tate High School AJROTC now advances to the State Drill Meet on April 2.
The category, place and commander for each is listed below.
Female Armed Squad
1st Place
Cadet Leventhal
Male Armed Squad
1st Place
Cadet Marshall-Gilley
Male Unarmed Squad
1st Place
Cadet Stegal
Male Unarmed Platoon
1st Place
Cadet Romero
Male Armed Platoon
1st Place
Cadet Jogan
Female Unarmed Platoon
1st Place
Cadet McKay
Female Armed Platoon
1st Place
Cadet Hoffman
Armed Male/Mix Exhibition Platoon
1st Place
Cadet Leventhal
Female Color Guard
2nd Place
Cadet Allgyer
Male Color Guard
3rd Place
Cadet Williams T.
Female Unarmed Squad-
3rd Place
Cadet Doten
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
