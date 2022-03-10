Tate High AJROTC Places In Multiple Events At Regional Drill Competition

March 10, 2022

The Tate High School AJROTC placed in several events Saturday at the JROTC Regional Drill Competition at Chipley High School.

The Tate High School AJROTC now advances to the State Drill Meet on April 2.

The category, place and commander for each is listed below.

Female Armed Squad
1st Place
Cadet Leventhal

Male Armed Squad
1st Place
Cadet Marshall-Gilley

Male Unarmed Squad
1st Place
Cadet Stegal

Male Unarmed Platoon
1st Place
Cadet Romero

Male Armed Platoon
1st Place
Cadet Jogan

Female Unarmed Platoon
1st Place
Cadet McKay

Female Armed Platoon
1st Place
Cadet Hoffman

Armed Male/Mix Exhibition Platoon
1st Place
Cadet Leventhal

Female Color Guard
2nd Place
Cadet Allgyer

Male Color Guard
3rd Place
Cadet Williams T.

Female Unarmed Squad-
3rd Place
Cadet Doten

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

