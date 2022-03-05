Forest Service Issues Words Of Warning About Outdoor Burning

The Florida Forest Service’s Blackwater Forestry Center is issuing words of warning for anyone considering any outdoor burning activities in the coming day — use extreme caution.

It has been almost a month since much of Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties have seen rainfall and wildfire activity is on the rise. Add to that a forecast calling for winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph and fire officials are braced for a potentially busy weekend.

“We’re seeing conditions that are more like late March, early April – the peak of our fire activity,” said David Smith, Operations Administrator for Blackwater. “Unseasonably warm days and a lack of rain have made most of our coverage area susceptible to wildfires earlier than usual.”

Firefighters have responded to a dozen wildfires in the past week with little relief in sight.

Residents should always be prepared for the possibility of a wildfire as Florida experiences a year-round fire season that typically peaks from April to June in our area.