Florida Now Has An Official State Dessert. And It Is…

March 8, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a Senate bill designating an official state dessert.

The bill was signed by DeSantis during a ceremony Monday in Plant City, Florida.

Florida’s new official state dessert is strawberry shortcake with natural Florida dairy topping. The official designation is a tribute to Florida strawberry farmers who produce 75% of the winter strawberry crop in the United States.

“Signing this bill at the Strawberry Festival is one way that we are supporting our Florida strawberry farmers and is a tribute to the more than 10,000 acres of strawberries that are grown in the greater Plant City area,” said DeSantis.

“As a fifth generation Floridian and a native of Plant City, I am delighted and proud that our Governor and the Legislature are making Strawberry Shortcake the official state dessert,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “I hope everyone tries a bite of Strawberry Shortcake in celebration.”

And what about key lime pie? That’s the official state pie.

