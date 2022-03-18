Cantonment Woman Charged With Child Neglect After Young Child Found Running Around Near Nine Mile Road Traffic

A Cantonment woman is facing charges after her young child was allegedly found running around alongside Nine Mile Road.

Hannah Louise Rolin, 24, was charged with child neglect and resisting arrest.

The incident happened back on March 10. Drivers in the 400 block of Nine Mile Road, in the area across from Home Depot, saw a small child running “extremely close” to traffic with no adults around. The Good Sarmatians were unable to locate the child’s parent, so they called law enforcement while taking care of the child.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the child appeared exhausted and slept for an hour while under their care. The child had small cuts on his feet and a larger cut on the palm of his hand that appeared to be a day or two old. His diaper was completely full of feces and leaking from the top and bottom.

Deputies purchased diapers and EMS assisted in changing the child. The child was evaluated on scene by EMS and released to the Department of Children and Families.

As deputies were on scene, a representative of the property owner arrived to board up the house because transients were sleeping inside.

Deputies made contact with Rolin, who first told them the child was with a friend she thought was named Jason. She was placed under arrest, but began to resist once one wrist was handcuffed, according to the report.

The deputy called for backup, as she attempted to headbutt the deputy. He pushed her toward a vehicle, and her head hit the windshield causing it to crack, the report continues. Both the deputy and a witness inside the vehicle stated it appeared Rolin intentionally slammed her head into the windshield out of anger.

According to an arrest report, ECSO had contact with Rolin at the property two days prior to the incident. Multiple transients ran from the house while other were found inside. Deputies reported Rolin walked out holding the child. She told deputies that she lived in Cantonment but was present only to see if her friends needed food.

Deputies described the home as being full of clothes, garbage and food to the point that the floors could barely be seen.

“The house did have power but was extremely filthy with flies and strong odors throughout. This house was a health hazard and not safe for an adult let alone a small child to reside in,” a deputy wrote in the report.

Rolin remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $10,000.