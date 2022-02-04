How Do You Spell Winners? Deputy Helps Student With His Tie Before Spelling Bee

February 4, 2022

Thursday was a big day for Flomaton Elementary School sixth grader Caleb Ware.

It was the county spelling bee, and Caleb wanted to look his very best. He had the shoes, the nice white dress shirt, and the tie. But those tie Windsor knots…those are tough.

Enter the school resource officer, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s deputy Randall Gulley and his Windsor knot tie-tying skills. Some over, under, through, around, or something like that. There are 11 steps; we looked that up. Or maybe the deputy tied a half-Windsor knot. That has nine steps, so it’s not really half.

Regardless of the knot, it had that sharp classic look, and it gave Caleb confidence as he competed in the county spelling bee.

Caleb knocked it out of the park. He went 12 rounds and finished as first runner-up.

In the picture with his trophy, you can see that tie with the great knot. It’s hard to notice though because of that big smile. A big confident smile.

The next word is winners.

Used in a sentence?

Caleb and Officer Gulley were both winners Thursday in the spelling bee.

Winners. W-i-n-n-e-r-s.  Real winners.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds 

 