Century’s Natural Gas System Passes Public Service Commission Inspection

February 5, 2022

The Town of Century Gas Department recently underwent an annual pipeline safety evaluation.

Florida Public Service Commission engineering staff makes annual evaluations of the facilities under the control of each operator to determine compliance with state and federal safety rules and regulations applicable to pipeline facilities and the transportation of natural gas.

The town’s only negative finding was the failure conduct and effectiveness evaluation of a public education program, according to the report.

Century’s natural gas system has 62.5 miles of steel and plastic mains with 906 service connections, and six sampling test points for odorization. There are also 11 emergency valves and one gate station.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

