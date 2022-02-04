Atmore Receives Grant For New Industrial Park Rail Yard

February 4, 2022

The City of Atmore has received a grant for a new rail yfard.

The City of Atmore will use Delta Regional Authority (DRA) funds to construct a new rail transload yard to support the new peanut processing plant and other existing and new industries located in Atmore’s Industrial Park.  This investment is projected to create 150 jobs and retain 200 jobs.

The DRA grant, one of 13 announced Thursday by Gov. Kay Ivey, is $307,071 with a total project investment of $3,066,371.

“Alabama is proud of our ever-important federal state partnership with the Delta Regional Authority,” said  Ivey. “We look forward to seeing these funds positively impact and improve the lives of Alabamians across the Black Belt. With these thirteen new investment projects, communities will see improvements that are critical to economic growth throughout their areas.”

The 13 new investment projects will improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure and support entrepreneurship in communities across the Alabama Black Belt, according to the Governor’s Office. These projects are expected to create or retain 1,091 jobs, train 200 individuals and affect over 5,100 families.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 